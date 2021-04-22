Last Rites of Bhitali Das Performed at Nabagraha

By Pratidin Bureau
Last Rites of Bhitali Das
The last rites of the veteran singer Bhitali Das has been performed on Thursday at Nabagraha crematorium by following the COVID-19 protocol.

Personalities from the entertainment industry paid tribute to the singer at Nabagraha before the last rites. AASU Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharyya and President Dipanka Nath also paid tribute to the veteran singer.

The singer succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday evening at Kalapahar COVID hospital. Her mortal remains has been taken to Geetanagar house where her fan followers and near and dear ones paid last tribute.

