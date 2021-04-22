Last Rites of Bhitali Das To be Performed at Nabagraha with COVID Protocol

By Pratidin Bureau
Bhitali Das
The mortal remains of noted singer Bhitali Das will be handed over to her family to perform the last rites. The last rites will be performed at Nabagraha crematorium with COVID protocol, informed Superintendent of GMCH, Dr. Abhijeet Sarma.

Dr. Sarma urged the people not to touch the body and that they should pay tribute to the mortal remains by maintaining the social distance.

The mortal remains of the singer will be taken to her Geetanagar house where people will pay tribute and after that the body will be taken to Nabagraha for last rites.

The singer died of COVID-19 on Wednesday at Kalapahar COVID hospital. However, she was tested negative before her death.

