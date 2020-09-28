Last Rites of Lieutenant Colonel Maynak Bora Performed

The last rites of Late Lieutenant Colonel Maynak Bora (41), who had passed away on September 26 of suspected heart attack while he was posted at a high altitude area in Drachula Sector on the Chinese border, were performed today in a befitting manner at Navagraha Crematorium in the presence of Army personnel and his family members

Earlier, tributes were paid to the late respectable Indian Army officer at the Bareilly Regional Army Office before the body was brought to Assam from Delhi on a special Spice Jet flight.

Later, after reaching the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at around 12:30 pm, his body was taken to his residence at Panjabari where befitting tributes were paid to the deceased under the leadership of the Commander of the Narangi 51 Sub area Army Headquarter General Saini.

The body of the late Army Lieutenant Colonel was then taken to the Navagraha Crematorium for cremation. At around 5:30 pm, the body of the deceased was cremated after giving him last honour.