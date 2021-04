The last rites of Martyr Dilip Kumar Das have been performed with full state honour at his hometown in Bhawanipur. The CRPF jawan was killed in an encounter with Naxal in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

The mortal remains of Das was brought today and the highly-ranked officers of CRPF and Assam Police paid tribute to Das’s mortal remains at 175 CRPF camp at Dharapur.