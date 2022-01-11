Lata Mangeshkar Admitted to Hospital After Contracting COVID-19

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. The 92-year-old singer is currently undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

According to sources, she has other health issues and looking at age factor and doctors are closely monitoring the situation.

Lata Mangeshkar was earlier admitted to the hospital in November 2019 after she complained of breathing problems. At the time, Mangeshkar’s younger sister Usha had said the singer had a viral infection.

In a career spanning over seven decades, the Indore-born Mangeshkar has lent her voice to thousands of songs in over 1,000 Hindi films as well as in various regional and foreign languages. Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film “Veer Zaara”. Mangeshkar’s last song was “Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki”, which was released on March 30, 2021, as a tribute to the Indian Army. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in 2001.

Lata Mangeshkar is also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

