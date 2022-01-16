Lata Mangeshkar’s Health Condition Deteriorates

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health has reportedly worsened after contracting COVID-19. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 11.

As per reports, the 92-year old Bharat Ratna awardee has developed pneumonia besides COVID-19. She is currently in the ICU.

She continues to be under the supervision of doctors and at this point, nobody is allowed to meet her. Doctors said it will take some more time for her to show signs of recovery.

“Lata ji is still in ICU she needs care, that is why she is kept under doctor’s supervision in ICU. She is suffering from corona as well as pneumonia, so she will have to remain under the supervision of the doctor for a few more days, it is difficult to say how many days it will last,” a doctor who is treating her said.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.