Latasil road flooded after pipe bursts

A water pipe burst caused severe diversion in traffic movement and disruption in civic work at the intersection of Latasil traffic point and Gauhati High Court this afternoon.

A pedestrian commented on the incident stating a mishap led to a pipeline explosion of water that rose up to six feet high. The dreadful incident occurred during an ongoing hydro testing of the drinking water and sewerage board in order to provide water supply to all households across the city. The rapid flow of water across the street even entered the Latasil police station.