Late Floods Severely Inundates Assam

At a time when people of Assam almost thought that the annual flash floods this year will not take a devastating turn, several parts of Assam have inundated by late floods as reported on Friday morning.

After Morigaon and Gohpur, now Abhayapuri, Balipara, Dhemaji, Jania and Nagarbera is under flood water. Here are the 2021 late flood updates from the state.

Abhayapuri Floods

The Tulungia-Barghola Gadkaptani road is still closed due to water coming down from neighbouring country Bhutan in Abhayapuri.

The rising water of the river has flooded the area since Thursday morning and has fallen over the road. Traffic in the area was blocked due to closure of Tulungia-Barghola Gadkaptani road by the department.

The road is likely to be torn if such water continues and is a serious threat to lives of people who are travelling amid the floods in the area.

Balipara Floods

Balipara is inundated by the first of the year’s flood water from the Jarasar river. Several areas have been submerged in water rising due to the incessant rains along the Assam-Arunachal border.

People are finding it extremely difficult to even get drinking water amid the rising water that has gotten into houses of many. The flood of the Jarasar river has inundated large areas including villages of Balipara, Dhekari village, Kamarigaon, Balijan in Assam.

Dhemaji Floods

For the past 11 days, people from several villages of Dhemaji are saying that rather than providing flood relief, strong dykes must be made in the Juyadhal river.

These flood victims have now lost direction due to the flood. They have to cook food in a “chang” as water has now submerged their earthen stoves. Victims of flood in Dhemaji are now living together with their domestic animals.

Transportation and communication has been disrupted by tearing of the road. Tube-wells have all been underwater for several weeks from which the people get their drinking water.

It may be noted that these people have been hit by floods in Dhemaji due to the tearing of the Check dam constructed by the Missing Autonomous Council with a fund of Rs. 45 lakhs.

Jania Floods

There has been a hue and cry among the people of Jania who are living near the river as the water level of the river flowing through the banks into the houses of people increases.

The newly constructed road from Kalgasia to Yusuf Market has also pose a severe threat to culverts.

The people of the area are worried about the communication being cut off due to the newly constructed culvert that can be lifted at any time by water. Meanwhile, hundreds of families in the neighbouring villages of Lasanga, Muamari, Kaurjahi, Guileja, Bordanga, Balaipathar, Amguri have been flooded with doors and fishes from many families’ ponds have gone up in water.

Hundreds of bighas of fields have reportedly been submerged under water. Local people have sought the attention of the government and the Barpeta district administration.

Nagarbera Floods

The rising waters of Brahmaputra have brought severe threat to several paved roads besides submerging vast areas on the south side of Baghbor constituency in Barpeta district.

The erosion of Brahmaputra has raised a strong threat to the road from Baghmarasor to Sukhwajhar constructed under Barpeta rural road division of the public construction department.

The local people have alleged that the contractor or the PWD concerned has not taken any action even after the nearly Rs 13 crore spent road could torn down at any moment.

People have said that the vast settlement area in the western part of the road will be submerged if the road tears up.

The villagers are scared and terrified. Therefore, the people of the area have demanded the public construction department as well as the district administration to take appropriate action immediately.