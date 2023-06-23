23 Bangladeshi Nationals Shifted to Goalpara Transit Camp from Karimganj

A total of 23 Bangladeshi Nationals, including four minors have been shifted to Assam’s Matia transit camp in Goalpara district from the Karimganj district jail on Friday, the police said.
According to initial information, one of the inmates gave birth to a baby girl while incarcerated at the Karimganj district jail.
As per sources, the Bangladeshi woman entered inside the Indian Territory illegally while she was pregnant.
Meanwhile, all other detainees brought to Goalpara today were arrested on different occasions from various locations in the Karimganj district police area.