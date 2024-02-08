Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates for Assam Lok Sabha Seats

On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared candidates for three Assam seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP and Organization General Secretary Dr. Sandeep Pathak while talking to the media at the party headquarters said that today we are announcing candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam.
The AAP has announced that Manoj Dhanowar will contest from Dibrugarh, Bhaben Choudhary from Guwahati, and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur.
“We will start campaigning on these three Lok Sabha seats at the earliest. We hope that the INDIA Bloc will accept it and support it and these three Lok Sabha seats will be given to the Aam Aadmi Party. We are fighter people and we have to fight elections. We have to go to the election arena not to fight but to win. The purpose of forming alliances is to win elections, so everything should be done in a time-bound manner,” AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said.
Sandeep Pathak further said that talks about seat sharing have been going on for a long time.
“We have to take this conversation to a conclusion at the earliest. Aam Aadmi Party will remain a part of INDIA alliance with full honesty and strength. Aam Aadmi Party will follow the ‘dharma’ of alliance. The date of the Lok Sabha elections has almost been decided. There are a few months left in the Lok Sabha elections, in such a short time we have to prepare for the elections and also fight the elections. We have formed an alliance to win the elections and to win the elections; the names of the candidates have to be announced. We are in talks for seat sharing in other states. I hope and request that this dialogue will be completed at the earliest. If we just keep talking, when will we fight elections?” added the AAP MP.
Sandeep Pathak further said that they are in talks about seat sharing in Delhi.
“We are a responsible and understanding partner of the INDIA Alliance. For Punjab, the state units of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress had agreed that the two parties would contest the elections separately in the state,” asserted the parliamentarian.
He mentioned that in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress will contest the Lok Sabha elections separately and there will be no alliance.
“The way the deadline for the Lok Sabha elections has been fixed, the time limit for seat sharing should also be fixed. Seat-sharing talks with the constituents of the INDIA alliance should be completed at the earliest. As soon as the decision on seat sharing is taken, preparations for elections can be started. The INDIA alliance will contest the elections with full strength,” AAP MP said concluding his media briefing.