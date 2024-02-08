Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates for Assam Lok Sabha Seats

“We have to take this conversation to a conclusion at the earliest. Aam Aadmi Party will remain a part of INDIA alliance with full honesty and strength. Aam Aadmi Party will follow the ‘dharma’ of alliance. The date of the Lok Sabha elections has almost been decided. There are a few months left in the Lok Sabha elections, in such a short time we have to prepare for the elections and also fight the elections. We have formed an alliance to win the elections and to win the elections; the names of the candidates have to be announced. We are in talks for seat sharing in other states. I hope and request that this dialogue will be completed at the earliest. If we just keep talking, when will we fight elections?” added the AAP MP.