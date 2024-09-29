ADRE 2024: Is It Fair for Candidates to Be Exploited During Exams?

As over 7 lakh candidates faced challenges in securing their belongings during the recent Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III posts, several local shopkeepers seized the opportunity to exploit the situation.
With examination centres prohibiting candidates from keeping their bags and other personal items on-site, shopkeepers charged exorbitant fees—up to ₹100 per person—to store their belongings.
Some shopkeepers also imposed additional charges, including ₹50 for helmet storage and ₹100 for both helmets and bags, along with mobile phones.
One notable incident occurred near Pandu College in Maligaon, Guwahati, where candidates were left with no choice but to comply with the inflated prices. After the examinations, many candidates engaged in arguments with shopkeepers while attempting to negotiate the excessive fees they had been charged.
Additionally, similar incidents were reported in Guwahati's Chattribari, K.C. Das Commerce College, and Cotton University, where local shopkeepers near the respective exam centres charged candidates for storing their belongings.
Is it legitimate for shopkeepers to charge candidates appearing for crucial exams? With similar incidents reported in these areas, the question arises: did other locations face the same issue?
Notably, the second phase of the ADRE for Grade III posts was conducted statewide on Sunday, with a staggering 734,080 candidates appearing across 822 examination centers in 27 districts. The examination was divided into two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
To ensure the integrity of the exam and maintain public safety, the state government imposed a temporary suspension of mobile internet services statewide from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on the day of the exam.
However, voice calls and broadband services remained operational during this period. This decision was made in response to previous incidents of malpractice facilitated by mobile data access.
The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam oversaw the examination, which follows the first phase of the written examination for Grade III posts held on September 15.
Looking ahead, the ADRE Grade IV exams are scheduled for October 20 and 27, 2024, with admit cards set to be released in October.