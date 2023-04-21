BREAKING: Angkita Dutta Suspended from Congress

In a major development, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has suspended Congress Youth President of the state unit Angkita Dutta from the primary membership of the party on Friday.

APCC issued Angkita's suspension order for not submitting a reply to show cause notice issued to her which she was supposed to submit within 24 hours.

Sources said that Dutta allegedly violated the rules and regulations of the party.

Following the suspension, Dutta reached the office of the Crime Investsigation Department (CID) pertaining to the complaint she filed against the Indian Youth Congress chief, Srinivas BV, at Dispur Police Station accusing the latter of harassment for the last six months.

On Thursday, APCC President Bhupen Borah had issued a show cause notice to Angkita Dutta.

The show cause notice came hours after she filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station of harassment against Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV.

APCC had sought reply within 24 hours to support her allegations.

Although Bhupen Borah assured that he would look into the matter, Angkita still chose to move to the police station to file a complaint.

“Angkita’s decision to file a complaint at the police station showed her lack of confidence in the party and the president,” Borah said.

More details awaited.