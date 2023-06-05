Assam: 2 Killed After Being Run Over By Tractor In Sleep

At least two people were killed after being run over by a vehicle at Baihata Chariali in Assam, reports emerged on Monday.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at Assam Parking, a vehicle parking space at Degunpar in the Baihata Charilai area.
According to information received, the two people were asleep when they were run over by a tractor. As a result of the accident, both of them were killed on the spot.
The deceased were identified as Mantu Singh, a resident of West Bengal and Ramu. Meanwhile, the tractor that caused the accident fled from the scene, reports further claimed.
In the meantime, local police from the Kamalpur Police Station reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the deceased. In investigation in connection with the matter has been launched, informed officials.
Speaking to reporters, a police official said, "Today morning at Assam Parking area under our Kamalpur Police Station a tragic accident took place. Two drivers were asleep at the parking space most probably due to the the heat last night. It is suspected that the incident took place at around 2 am last night."
He said, "We received information about the incident at around 8 am in the morning. A vehicle must have run them over killing them on the spot. After we got the information, a team rushed to the spot. We have recovered the bodies and are investigating the matter."