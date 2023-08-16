Assam: 30 Injured After Bus Crashes Into Divider at Toll Plaza in Bajali

Around 30 passengers were injured after the bus in which they were travelling crashed into divider at Galiya Toll Plaza in Assam’s Bajali on Wednesday morning.
The passenger bus, bearing the registration number AS01 GC 5040, lost control over the vehicle and crashed into the divider at the toll plaza injuring several passengers in the bus.
Around 30 passengers sustained injuries of which one is in critical condition. All the injured were rushed to Bhawanipur Health Centre for immediate medical attention.
Earlier on August 15, a youth lost his life in a massive collision that took place in Assam's Goreswar.
As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Bangalpara in Goreswar in the Baksa district of Assam.
A speeding motorcycle and a scooty collided head-on causing the accident, onlookers mentioned.
As a result of the accident, a youth was killed on the spot. The deceased individual was identified as Bipul Nirala.