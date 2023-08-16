Assam: 30 Injured After Bus Crashes Into Divider at Toll Plaza in Bajali

Earlier on August 15, a youth lost his life in a massive collision that took place in Assam's Goreswar.

As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Bangalpara in Goreswar in the Baksa district of Assam.

A speeding motorcycle and a scooty collided head-on causing the accident, onlookers mentioned.

As a result of the accident, a youth was killed on the spot. The deceased individual was identified as Bipul Nirala.