Assam: Baksa Circle Inspector Arrested For Taking Rs 40,000 Bribe

A Circle Inspector in Assam’s Baksa district was arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption for accepting bribe money of Rs 40,000.
The accused government official has been identified as Ganesh Barman, Circle Inspector at Simla, Baksa.
According to the vigilance cell, Barman was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40,000 as bribe in his office from the complainant for giving relief to his relative in a criminal case.
“2nd trap in last 12 Hrs! @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Inspector Ganesh Barman, Circle Inspector, Simla, Baksa, after he accepted Rs.40,000/- in his office from the complainant for giving relief to his relative in a criminal case,” the anti-corruption cell tweeted.
Last night, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption arrested a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam police and a former Home Guard on bribery charges in Assam’s Dhubri district.
The arrested SI, identified as Rahizuddin Ahmed, was posted at Bilasipara PS in Dhubri. On the other hand, the former Home Guard has been identified as one Sonaruddin Sheik.
The duo was apprehended for demanding and accepting bribe money for sending case diary to court.