Assam

Assam CM Meets BJP Karyakartas of Amguri, Teok & Dergaon Constituencies

The chief minister deliberated on various works to be undertaken in the three constituencies.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Pratidin Time

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) karyakartas of the Amguri, Teok and Dergaon constituencies at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.

The chief minister deliberated on various works to be undertaken in the three constituencies. Important decisions were taken for the development of the constituencies, the CM said.

While addressing media persons after the meeting, CM Sarma said, “Today we met the party workers of Amguri, Teok and Dergaon constituencies at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati. These constituencies have undergone various changes after the delimitation process in Assam."

"In today’s meeting, we deliberated on organizational complexities within the three constituencies. We also discussed on several development projects to be undertaken in these constituencies and took vital decisions to move forward in the upcoming days,” he added.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Champions Govt Welfare Schemes as Female Workforce Surges

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-cm-meets-bjp-karyakartas-of-amguri-teok-dergaon-constituencies
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com