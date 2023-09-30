Assam: Collision leaves 10 Injured in Jamugurighat

Amid the rise in accident cases, at least 10 people sustained injuries after two vehicles collided in Assam’s Jamugurighat on Saturday.
According to sources, the incident took place under a newly-constructed four-lane over-bridge on the National Highway where a Tata Harrier, bearing the registration number AS02 AG 3333, and a Scorpio, bearing the registration number AS12 M 6134, collided.
In the accident, ten people sustained injuries of which four had suffered critical injuries.
It is alleged that the accident was caused due to lack of a connecting lane sign on the national highway.
Earlier today, at least one person died on the spot and several people sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit four motorcycles and a bus atop the newly inaugurated Nilachal Flyover in Kamakhya Gate area.
The truck, plying on the Nilachal Flyover towards Bharalumukh side, hit four bikes and a city bus during which one person died on the spot.