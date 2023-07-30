Assam: Country-Made Liquor Den Busted In Chhaygaon

Kukur Mara Police in Assam’s Chhaygaon on Sunday carried out a major operation against country-made liquor and seized around 500 litres of it, officials informed.
According to information received, the operation was carried out behind the Kukur Mara village market in the dense jungle.
Upon seeing police officials arriving, the people involved made a run for their lives. They managed to escape from the grasp of the officials and successfully flee from the spot.
The operation was carried out under the aegis of police officer Biswajyoti Das. While the culprits managed to flee, officials were able to seize around 500 litres of country-made liquor during the drive.
Having retrieved the illegal liquor, officials disposed it off in the Kalahi River.
It may be noted that Assam Police regularly carries out drives against country liquor dens across the state as it is harmful for consumers and can also lead to death.