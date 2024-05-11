Assam Couple Leaves 4-Year-Old Daughter At Home, Joins ULFA-I

A couple from Kakopathar in Assam's Tinsukia district has allegedly abandoned their ancestral home and their four-year-old daughter to join the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).
According to reports, the couple has been identified as Achyut Neog and his wife Mamata Neog. They reportedly left their daughter in the care of her grandparents in Dirak Kapatoli village.
Further, sources suggest that the couple has headed to ULFA-I bases in Myanmar. This development has come as a shock, especially to Achyut's father, Sanmon Neog, who himself was a former member of ULFA. Sanmon Neog joined the group when he was 18 but later, in 1993, he decided to leave ULFA and reintegrate into society to lead a normal life.
Earlier, in January this year, an employee of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati has reportedly joined ULFA-I. The incident came to the fore when reports claimed that a junior technician employed at IIT-Guwahati, identified as Gautam Gogoi joined the ULFA-I. Further reports said that Gautam was a resident of Amguri in Sivasagar district of Assam.