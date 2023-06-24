Assam: Deportation of 23 Bangladeshi Nationals Initiated from Karimganj

Twenty-three Bangladeshi nationals will finally be sent to their homeland in Bangladesh after completing all sorts of legal formalities.

The Bangladeshi nationals were in Karimganj jail and were released after completion of jail term. All of them were held in different places of Barak Valley after illegally entering into India through different international borders.

These 23 persons have been sent to Goalpara transit camp under tight security from Karimganj and will be allowed to go home after completion of the necessary procedures through Suterkandi international border in Karimganj district.

These Bangladeshi citizens entered Karimganj and other parts of India illegally from various parts of Bangladesh. After they were found to be enetered illegally, they were sent to jail through the court's order and later sent to Goalpara after their custody expired.





