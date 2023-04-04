Assam: District Task Force Holds Awareness Meeting in Goalpara

In an effort to promote responsible agriculture practices and minimize the harmful effects of indiscriminate pesticide and fertilizer usage, an awareness meeting was held by the district task force at the District Agriculture Training Center in Goalpara district.

The meeting was attended by a number of stakeholders, including pesticide and fertilizer retailers and wholesalers, as well as representatives from the District Agriculture Office.

The event was inaugurated by Buddheswar Das, the in-charge District Agriculture Officer of Goalpara. Bagaram Boro, the Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers' Welfare (DOCC & NTC), Hitesh Bezbaruah, SDAO Dudhnoi, Samsul Hoque Sr. ADO, Nihar Ranjan Bhagawati, Sr. ADO, Priyanku Majumder, ADO, Sukanya Medhi, ME, and other staff members from the District Agriculture Office were also present.

Approximately 100 retailers and wholesalers from the district attended the awareness camp, which aimed to educate the participants about the negative impacts of indiscriminate pesticide and fertilizer usage. The meeting highlighted the importance of following recommended dosages, avoiding the use of banned or unauthorized chemicals, and adopting organic farming practices whenever possible. The speakers also emphasized the need to take necessary precautions while handling pesticides and fertilizers to avoid adverse health effects.

During the meeting, the participants were also made aware of the various government schemes and initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture practices, such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Soil Health Card Scheme. The speakers also stressed the importance of proper disposal of pesticide and fertilizer containers and the need to follow safety guidelines while transporting these chemicals.

The awareness meeting received a positive response from the attendees, who appreciated the efforts made by the district task force and the Department of Agriculture in promoting responsible agriculture practices. The event was concluded with a pledge taken by all the participants to adopt sustainable and responsible farming practices and promote the message of responsible pesticide and fertilizer usage within their communities.