Assam Govt Attempts to Enter Record Books by Distributing Largest Number of Seedlings

In an attempt to enter the Guinness World Record, the Assam Government on Sunday organized an event of distributing the largest number of seedlings in one day in Guwahati’s Veterinary College Playground.
Today’s event is the second among the nine different attempts of the state government to create a Guinness World Record.
As per the Assam Government, the 22 km long line of seedlings has been created using a spiral pattern of over 3.2 lakh saplings.
According to sources, the distribution of seedling started at around 8 am today.
The Assam Government has aimed at planting 1 crore saplings across the state on September 17.
On Saturday, a special event was organized in Guwahati as part of an attempt to enter into the record books by planting the longest line of potted seedlings arranged in spiral pattern in a 22 km line with 3.5 lakh saplings.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that his government is on the verge of making nine different Guinness World Records during the mega plantation drive adding that it will make four new world records while breaking five old world records in this month. The chief minister informed that the programme of Amrit Brikshya Andolan will be held from September 9 to 17.