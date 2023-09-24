Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 15 Lakh Seized From Bus During Police Raid

The Barpathar Police in Assam’s Golaghat on Sunday carried out an anti-drug operation resulting in the apprehension of a woman involved in drug trafficking.
According to sources, the raid led to the confiscation of 176 grams of heroin concealed within 14 soap boxes.
The heroin was discovered during a nighttime bus journey from Dimapur to Tinsukia.
The apprehended individual has been identified as Niazum Muniak from Dimapur. The seized heroin is estimated to have a market value of Rs 15 lakh.
This operation reflects the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat drug-related activities in the region.