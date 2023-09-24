Assam

Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 15 Lakh Seized From Bus During Police Raid

According to sources, the raid led to the confiscation of 176 grams of heroin concealed within 14 soap boxes.
Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 15 Lakh Seized From Bus During Police Raid
Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 15 Lakh Seized From Bus During Police Raid
Pratidin Time

The Barpathar Police in Assam’s Golaghat on Sunday carried out an anti-drug operation resulting in the apprehension of a woman involved in drug trafficking.

According to sources, the raid led to the confiscation of 176 grams of heroin concealed within 14 soap boxes.

The heroin was discovered during a nighttime bus journey from Dimapur to Tinsukia.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Niazum Muniak from Dimapur. The seized heroin is estimated to have a market value of Rs 15 lakh.

This operation reflects the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat drug-related activities in the region.

Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 15 Lakh Seized From Bus During Police Raid
Assam: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 2 Crore Sezied In Cachar; One Held
Assam police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-heroin-worth-rs-15-lakh-seized-from-bus-during-police-raid
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com