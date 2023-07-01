Assam: Home Tutor Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

A home tutor has been arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl student.
The accused, identified as Abhijit Sarkar, was teaching the 12-year-old girl at her house when he reportedly assaulted her sexually and threatened her to keep quiet.
The girl’s parents lodged a complaint against Sarkar at the Hailakandi Sadar police station after learning about the incident from their daughter.
According to sources, Sarkar has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and is being interrogated by the police. The police said they are investigating the case and will take appropriate action against the culprit.
The girl has been sent for medical examination and counseling.