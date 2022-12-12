Assam: Jumbo Dies Of Electrocution In Morigaon

The carcass of a wild elephant was recovered from a paddy field in Assam’s Morigaon district.

According to reports, the tusker died due to electrocution in the paddy field.

The incident took place near the Daponibori area in Dharamtul.

Forest officials said that the elephant was electrocuted after it had come in contact with a live electric wire.

The dead elephant was first spotted by the locals who immediately informed the forest department.

The elephant was reportedly around 35 years old and had strayed in the area in search of food.

Meanwhile, ahe forest department has initiated an investigation into the matter.