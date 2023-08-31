Assam Man Falls Off Moving Train In Nagaon, Dies

A middle-aged man lost his life after falling off a moving train at Kampur in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday.
The identity of the man is yet to be established. Sources said that he allegedly fell off the southbound Rajdhani express, resulting in his death.
Railway police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Earlier this week, a man was killed in the line of duty, while another was injured in Assam's Titabor. The employee worked for KEC Company and was working atop an electrical rail line post when the incident took place.
Witnesses mentioned that while he atop the rail post, he was pulled due to the dragging effect of the high velocity of the speeding Awadh-Assam Express, falling to his death.
Another company employee, identified as one Baharuddin Sheikh, was injured in the incident.