Assam: Man Found Dead With Multiple Stab Wounds at Daily Market

The recovery of a man’s body at a busy market in Assam’s Golaghat district has triggered a state of fear among locals.
The incident was reported from a daily market located in Dergaon town on Tuesday morning. Sources said that the body had multiple stab wounds, indicating that that man was murdered.
The deceased has been identified as one Maina Hazarika, a resident of South Dalijali area.
It is suspected that the man was murdered by unidentified miscreants who later dumped his body in the market area on Monday night when the bazaar was closed.
Sources further informed that the victim man was employed at a hotel close to the bazaar.
Local police reached the crime scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Further investigation is on.
Earlier on Sunday, The body of a woman was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Birubari area.
The body was recovered underneath a heap of garbage in the Bharalu River flowing through Birubari.
Police later arrived at the spot and registered a case in regards to the matter.