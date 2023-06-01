Assam: Man Found Hanging Inside House In Chandrapur; Kin Allege Marticide

A 44-year-old man was allegedly found hanging at the living room of his house at Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The deceased has been identified as one Shiv Deka.
Sources said that the body was discovered by his wife at around 4.30 am in the wee hours of Thursday, following which she informed other family members as well as the authorities.
Panikahiti police reached the scene soon after and sent the body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, the elder brother of the deceased as well as other family members alleged that it was a case of murder and not suicide.
Notably, bruise marks were visible on the body, engendering suspicion of foul play.
The elder brother claimed that the deceased was a victim of a murder conspiracy hatched by his wife.
An investigation has been launched in regards to the incident, police said.
Last month, a young girl was allegedly found hanging inside the bathroom of her hostel room located in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh. The incident was reported from Mihir Kiran Girl’s hostel at Sarvodaya path in Bhangagarh area of the city.
The deceased girl, identified as Tazmina Ahmed, had come to Guwahati two months prior for medical coaching. She was a resident of Kokrajhar district under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
Sources said that Tazmina was found hanging inside the bathroom by her mother who was on a visit to the city. Two of her roommates were also present in the hostel when the lifeless body of Tazmina was discovered by her mother.
Bhangagarh police later reached the scene and launched an investigation into the matter.