Assam Man Meets Watery Grave as Car Plunges Into Pond

In a tragic incident, a middle-aged man met a watery grave after the vehicle he was in veered off into a roadside pond near Birhengaon village in Assam’s Chirang district on Saturday morning.
The occupant of the car, one Sudem Narzary (40), apparently lost control over the wheel resulting in the car to careen off the road and plunging into the pond.
The vehicle turned turtle as it fell into the pond, making the escape more difficult for him.
As the windows were shut and the doors couldn’t be opened due to the water pressure, Narzary unfortunately was suffocated to death with the water quickly filling up the interior.
Upon receiving information, the police along with locals rushed to the spot and recovered the vehicle from the pond. Narzary’s lifeless body was found inside the car.
The Alto vehicle in which he was travelling in bore the registration number ‘AS 25J 6335’.
Locals allege that a big pothole that is located a few meters away from the accident spot is the reason behind the mishap.
They said that the victim might have made a sharp turn to avoid the unexpected pothole, which resulted in him losing control of the vehicle and plunging into the pond.