Assam: Mother-Son Killed In Road Mishap; Father's Recent Passing Deepens Grief

A mother-son duo lost their lives in a tragic road accident at Mangadoi under Assam’s Darrang district on Tuesday night.
Juri Baruah Saikia and her son, Parag Jyoti Saikia, were on their way home on a scooter when they were struck by a speeding truck, resulting in their immediate death.
Moreover, the crash was of such magnitude that the scooter was completely totaled. The incident was reported at Industry Chowk area along the National Highway 15.
Adding to the grief, it was learned that Parag Jyoti had lost his father just four months ago, casting a somber shadow over the family. The tragic incident unfolded at a time when the family was still grappling with the loss of a loved one.
Meanwhile, the truck driver is said to have fled the spot following the accident. Local police were notified soon after, who reached the scene and recovered the bodies of post-mortem.