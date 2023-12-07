Assam: Murder Suspect Shot In Leg During Escape Bid

In a dramatic turn of events, a murder suspect, involved in the killing a retired engineer in Assam’s Kokrajhar recently, was injured in police firing after he attacked a constable and attempted to flee custody.
The incident was reported at around 2 am on Wednesday night when the police team accompanied the suspect to a remote area in Kokrajhar in an effort to retrieve the murder weapon.
According to police, the situation took a perilous turn when the suspect, identified as Shambu Kahar aka Shil, attacked a police constable with the murder weapon (a sharp knife) that was unearthed in the jungle.
The police responded swiftly, shooting him in the leg and making him immobile. He was taken to RNB hospital soon after and is currently receiving medical treatment.
Kahar was apprehended from Behar under Kotwali police station in West Bengal's Coochbehar and was brought to Kokrajhar in connection with case no 396/2023 under sections 448/326/307/302/380 IPC.
The case pertains to the murder of a retired engineer, namely Tapan Chakravarty (70), and the brutal attack on his wife, Madhumita Chakravarty (65) on November 29.
On the fateful day, Kahar allegedly barged into their house in Bidhanpalli area in Kokrajhar and brutally attacked the duo with a sharp object.
Both sustained serious injuries and were subsequently admitted to a hospital in Bongaigaon. Tapan unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, while his wife was undergoing treatment.
Tapan Chakraborty was a retired engineer of the agriculture department, while his wife Madhumita Chakraborty is a retired high school teacher.
The duo was by themselves in the house at the time of the attack. The son of the couple resides in Bengaluru, and their daughter resides in the United States.