Assam: Obscene Photos of Woman Patient Goes Viral In Sivasagar

A disturbing incident unfolded in Assam’s Sivasagar as obscene pictures of a female patient went viral, sparking outrage.
The accused, identified as Dr. Shahad Ullah, Sub-Divisional Medical Officer, was apprehended by the Geleki police.
According to sources, the explicit images circulated on social media, reportedly depict the process of installing birth control copper tubes.
The doctor stands accused of capturing and disseminating the photos, leading to widespread condemnation.
Authorities have taken swift action in response to the incident, ensuring that the accused doctor faces legal consequences for his alleged actions. The incident has raised concerns regarding patient privacy and the need for stringent safeguards in healthcare settings.