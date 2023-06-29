Assam

Assam: Obscene Photos of Woman Patient Goes Viral In Sivasagar

The accused, identified as Dr. Shahad Ullah, Sub-Divisional Medical Officer, was apprehended by the Geleki police.
Assam: Obscene Photos of Woman Patient Goes Viral In Sivasagar
Assam: Obscene Photos of Woman Patient Goes Viral In SivasagarREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

A disturbing incident unfolded in Assam’s Sivasagar as obscene pictures of a female patient went viral, sparking outrage.

The accused, identified as Dr. Shahad Ullah, Sub-Divisional Medical Officer, was apprehended by the Geleki police.

According to sources, the explicit images circulated on social media, reportedly depict the process of installing birth control copper tubes.

The doctor stands accused of capturing and disseminating the photos, leading to widespread condemnation.

Authorities have taken swift action in response to the incident, ensuring that the accused doctor faces legal consequences for his alleged actions. The incident has raised concerns regarding patient privacy and the need for stringent safeguards in healthcare settings.

Assam: Obscene Photos of Woman Patient Goes Viral In Sivasagar
UP: BJP Leader Booked For Sharing Obscene Videos Of Woman Party Leader
Assam police
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-obscene-photos-of-woman-patient-goes-viral-in-sivasagar
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com