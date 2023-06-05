Assam Police Finally Nabs Most Wanted Criminal ‘Kenaram Boro’ from Sadiya

In a significant breakthrough, the Barpeta Police on Monday successfully captured notorious dacoit Kenaram Boro in a well-executed operation in Assam’s Sadiya.
Kenaram, who had been evading for months, was implicated in the audacious robbery that occurred at the State Bank of India (SBI) Customer Service Center at Barpeta Road. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, involved the looting of a substantial sum of money after the perpetrators resorted to firing.
According to reports, Kenaram with his partner entered the SBI customer service centre in an attempt to loot a State Bank of India Customer Care Service Centre at Barpeta’s Shakti Nagar last May 31.
Both Kenaram and his partner entered the SBI customer service centre to withdraw money and opened fire at the centre.
The locals managed to attack the miscreants and grabbed one, while Kenaram escaped the scene. The other miscreant who was seriously injured in the attack was identified as Fazal Ali.
Reports revealed that both of the accused tried to loot around Rs 3 lakh while Shah Alam along with another associate was closing the centre.
Soon after the accomplice was arrested, Kenaram opened fire and ran away on a Pulsar bike.
It is to be mentioned that earlier, rumours circulated regarding Kenaram's alleged encounter-induced demise a few months ago in Udalguri.