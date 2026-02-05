Assam: Preparations in Full Swing for PM Modi’s Moran Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moran on February 14, authorities in Assam are making meticulous preparations for a historic event, the landing of the Prime Minister’s aircraft on a specially developed Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the national highway.

Advertisment

A high-level preparatory and security review meeting was held in Moran, attended by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, senior Indian Air Force officials, district commissioners, and representatives from various government departments. The meeting focused on security arrangements, traffic management, crowd control, and all technical aspects related to the aircraft’s landing and take-off on the highway stretch.

Officials said every logistical and safety measure is being carefully checked to ensure the event proceeds flawlessly. All concerned departments have been directed to remain on high alert and coordinate closely to avoid any lapses.

As part of the preparations, trial runs of aircraft operations are scheduled to begin on February 8. Both the trial runs and the main event on February 14 will be open for the public to witness, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience, especially for children and youth. Authorities believe the event will inspire young minds by showcasing India’s aviation capabilities and emergency preparedness.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the new bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati. After the inauguration, the Prime Minister will personally observe aircraft landings and take-offs on the highway, demonstrating the facility’s functionality.

Also Read: PM Modi Likely to Visit Assam on Feb 14, Amit Shah on Jan 30: CM Himanta