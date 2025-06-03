Assam SC Welfare Scam: ₹140 Crore Embezzlement Alleged, Protests Reach Delhi

A major scam worth ₹140 crore has been exposed in Assam, involving the Scheduled Caste (SC) Welfare Department. The financial irregularities reportedly occurred during the financial years 2022–23 and 2023–24.

According to reports, the scam revolves around the misappropriation of funds allocated for welfare schemes meant for SC communities. These schemes included the distribution of televisions, kitchen items, and refreshments for students. However, large-scale corruption has been alleged in the implementation of these programs.

The key individuals accused in the scam are department director Kulashree Nath and contractor Nupur Saha. Both have been named as the primary suspects in the embezzlement of funds meant for underprivileged communities.

In protest against the scam, the Anusuchit Jati Sangrami Yuba Parishad submitted memoranda to the President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in New Delhi. The organization has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and a thorough investigation into the misuse of public funds.

This ₹140 crore scam has sparked outrage among social activists and SC organizations, raising serious questions about the transparency and accountability of welfare schemes in Assam.

