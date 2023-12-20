Assam: Shocking Case Of Uxoricide In Khetri Leaves Woman Dead

In a shocking case of Uxoricide reported from Assam's Khetri, a wife lost her life at the hands of her husband, reports claimed on Wednesday.
According to initial reports, the incident took place as the husband, in a completely inebrieted condition repeatedly struck his wife. The ordeal reportedly went on for the whole night, at the end of which the wife was unresponsive.
The deceased woman was identified as Dipti Bodo Das. Meanwhile, the accused husband, having committed the crime, as nowhere to be found.
The woman was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition in the early hours of the day, however, she was discharged after providing minor treatment.
Sources said that she was taken to Sonapur district hospital for treatment. After being released by the hospital, she was being taken home, when she passed away on the way.
Local police was informed about the matter and an investigation into it has been launched by the police. Further details are awaited.