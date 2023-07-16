Assam: Teenager Goes Missing While Taking Bath In Charan Beel

An incident unfolded at Charan Beel in Assam’s Morigaon when a teenager went missing while taking bath with a friend on Sunday.
The incident occurred in the serene waters as the teenagers were enjoying a bath together. The missing teenager has been identified as Neelam Biswas from Aujari Pathar village.
According to sources, the other teenager involved in the incident was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.
The severity of the situation prompted the initiation of a rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) forces at the location.
The search and rescue efforts are underway with the hope of locating the missing teenager.
The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers posed by water bodies, urging individuals to exercise caution and adhere to safety measures while engaging in water activities.