Assam: ULFA-I Linkman Injured In Police Encounter in Sonari
A linkman of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was injured in a police encounter on Saturday in Assam’s Sonari.
The linkman, identified as Jogen Gogoi, was apprehended from Abhayapuri in Sonari during a joint operation by the police and the army.
According to sources, Gogoi surrendered from ULFA-I earlier, but he was allegedly involved in extortion activities in Upper Assam under the command of ULFA-I cadre Ganesh Lahon.
He was also accused of providing information and logistic support to the outfit. The police recovered a pistol, a magazine, and some live ammunition from his possession.
Earlier this month, two surrendered cadres of ULFA-I were interrogated by a special branch of the Assam Police in Guwahati's Kahilipara. According to sources, the individuals, identified as Sangram Asom and Ranjit Asom, have been held in a dedicated cell for questioning.
It is alleged that they were involved in extorting money following their surrender in Tinsukia back in February this year.
The Assam Police is conducting a thorough investigation to gather evidence and determine the extent of their involvement in the reported extortion activities.