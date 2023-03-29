Assam: Village Head Stabbed To Death Over Land Dispute

A heated situation erupted in Assam’s Barpeta following a land-dispute between two groups of people, leading to the death one individual.

According to sources, the village head of Lakhipur village, identified as Azijul Haque, was allegedly stabbed to death with a sharp object during a brawl that broke out between the two groups.

Several others were also injured during the ordeal.

One Bilal Hussain has been accused of stabbing the village head to death during the brawl, sources said.

Local police have been informed of the incident.

More details awaited.