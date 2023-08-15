Assam: Youth Killed On Spot In Head-On Collision At Goreswar

In a tragic incident, a youth lost his life in a massive collision that took place in Assam's Goreswar on Tuesday.
As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Bangalpara in Goreswar in the Baksa district of Assam.
A speeding motorcycle and a scooty collided head-on causing the accident, onlookers mentioned.
As a result of the accident, a youth was killed on the spot. The deceased individual was identified as Bipul Nirala.
Meanwhile, another youth, identified as Dhruba Nirala, sustained serious injuries in the accident.
It has come to the fore that the duo had gone for a picnic at Bogamati picnic spot on the occasion of Independence Day. The accident took place while they were on their way home.