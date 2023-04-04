Assam’s Dr. Rupam Sarma to Join US President Joe Biden as Advisor

Here’s good news of an Assam man who will be joining as an Advisor to the United States (US) President Joe Biden on Monday.

Dr. Rupam Sarma of Sacramento, California, a former scientist with Apple and presently working as a Chief Information Officer (CIO) of State of California would join as an Advisor to US President Biden and he would focus on IT on Human Health and Artificial Intelligence.

It is indeed a great achievement and a proud moment for Assam and its people.

Dr. Sarma is an alumnus of Jorhat Engineering College.

He also has a Guinness Record holder on Music.

Sources informed that originally Dr Rupam Sarma hailed from Charigaon in Jorhat district of Assam.