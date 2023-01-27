Assam’s Final Electoral List Published with Over 2 Crore Names

The Chief Electoral Officer of Assam on Friday published the final electoral list of 126 assembly constituencies of the state.

The total number of electors in the final list is 2,41,11,743 as on January 1, 2023. Out of this, 1,21,28,543 are male voters and 1,19,82,804 are females and 396 are third genders.

As per the final publication, the Elector Population Ratio (EPR) in the final electoral roll is 638 and the Roll Gender Ratio (RGR) stands at 988. The EPR and RGP saw an improvement over the Draft Electoral Roll, which was 632 and 986 respectively.

These apart, the total numbers of electors in the age 18-19 years are 4,01,571. The total number of electors above 80 years are 3,11,032.

On the other hand, the total number of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters are 1,69,573, out of which 86,105 are male, 83,458 are female and 10 are third gender.

There are 65,716 number of service voters, out of which 63,979 are male and 1,727 are females.

Electors can check their details on www.ceoassam.nic.in .