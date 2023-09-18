Assam: Behali College Principal Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

In a shocking incident, the principal of Behali Degree College was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Assam’s Biswanath district on Monday morning.
According to sources, the body of the principal, Jiban Chandra Nath, was found on the premises of his residence in the Borgang area in Behali.
It is suspected that he might have died after falling from the roof of his house.
Earlier on Wednesday, a woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-law’s residence in Assam’s Karimganj district.
The woman, identified as one Shivani Karmakar, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room. Her husband, Raman Karmakar, said that his wife hung herself in a bid to take her own life.
While it is presumed that it was a case of suicide, the injury marks on her body indicate otherwise. Sources informed that there were clear indications of foul play as several injury marks were noticed on the body including lacerations and cuts.