Biker Falls Off Dilapidated Bridge In Assam's Boko, Survives

A two-wheeler fell off a dilapidated bridge into the water in Assam's Boko, reports emerged on Friday.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at Badla Pathar village near Nagarbera in the Kamrup district of Assam.
A rider on a motorcycle fell off the bridge connecting Badla market and the E&D embankment. The wooden bridge is also reportedly in a dilapidated condition.
However, the person was saved due to timely interference by the locals who rescued him and pulled him up from the water.
The person was identified as Pashan Ali.
Speaking about the incident, a local said, "This connecting wooden bridge is in a shabby condition. The local MLA should keep an eye on it. Not only vehicles, but pedestrians also have trouble while crossing the bridge. People fret while crossing the bridge and today an accident took place."
"A person was crossing the bridge when he fell off as there were no railings. The people around came to his rescue and were able to save his life. He was injured in the accident and also lost his belongings including a mobile phone, some cash and documents. He has been taken for primary treatment," added the local.