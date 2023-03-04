Black N White will be now available on CND Play

Guwahati 2nd March: Assamese film Black N White has officially withdrawn the movie from the theatre across the state and the movie will now be available on CND play, an OTT platform.

In a press meet that was organized in Guwahati press club, actor Ravi Sarma and producer Rohit Sharma has announced that they have withdrawn the movie from all the halls and now the same will be available on CND play, the reason behind this decision was due to the bad show timings in many locations even after good response from the audience.

During the press meet producer Rohit Sharma said, " We will make the movie available for everyone at their own convenience, now there will be no clash of time and location, someone staying outside assam can also watch the movie without any inconvenience."

" We are also planning local screening in remote areas, anyone can contact, we will try our best to make it available" , he added.