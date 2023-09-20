BREAKING: 10 Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Assam's Mariani

As many as 10 people were reportedly killed in a major road accident that occurred at Mariani in Assam’s Jorhat district on Wednesday.
According to information received, a Tata Sumo vehicle and a truck collided head-on along the Nagaland border in Mariani, following which both the vehicles fell into a 200-feet deep gorge.
Sources informed that 10 people were killed as a result of the mishap, adding that heavy rain in the area has limited visibility with underdeveloped roads adding to the woes of the driver.
Local police reached the scene and initiated rescue operations. It is learned that the truck driver and its handyman are alive but in critical condition.
(This is a developing story)