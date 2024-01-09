Assam
BREAKING: Unidentified Users Attempt to Hack Assam CM's FB Account
Unidentified users attempted to hack Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Facebook account on Tuesday.
CM Sarma informed this through a post on social media platform 'X'. He further stated that the hacker might be a person operating from Pakistan.
Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that an investigation has been launched to trace the miscreants.
Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan. Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators."