Cannabis Consignment Worth Rs 3 Cr Seized At Assam-Tripura Border

In a massive bust, contraband narcotics worth around a huge Rs 3 crore was seized in an operation along the Assam - Tripura border on Saturday, officials informed.
According to the information received, the operation as carried out by Assam Police in Karimganj along the state border with Tripura during which a truck was intercepted.
Officials said that the truck bearing Nagaland registration numbers NL 02 Q 8170 was intercepted by the police and searched upon which they came across the cannabis consignment being smuggled.
The cannabis consignment was found in a total of 91 packets and immediately seized. The seized consignment was weighed to be around 637 kilograms, the police added.
Officials further mentioned that the truck was coming into Assam from Tripura and was intercepted at the border.
Further details are awaited.