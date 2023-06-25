Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 1 Cr Seized in Hajo, One Held
In a major haul, the Assam Police seized illicit drugs worth Rs. 1 crore during an operation carried out in Hajo under Kamrup district, reports emerged on Sunday.
The police continuing their drive against the drug peddlers apprehended one during the operation that was carried out in Hajo, sources informed.
In the operation, the police seized 100 soap cases containing illicit drugs from his possession. It is suspected that the market value of the seized item is Rs. 1 crore.
On June 20, nine people involved in the smuggling of drugs worth over Rs. 15 crore in the international market were arrested in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.
Two smugglers from Nagaland - Tuanbiaklian Guite and Imliakum Longkumer - were arrested on Monday and 2.7 kg of heroin were seized from their possession, district SP Jagpal Dhanoa told PTI.
Another group of 7 smugglers from Tripura, who came in two vehicles, were detained at Khliehriat on the same day and over 251 kg of marijuana were seized, he said.
The two smugglers from Nagaland were found with 200 soap cases, containing yellowish-orange powder, hidden in their vehicle, the SP said.
Acting on a tip-off, the district police stepped up vigil on vehicles entering the state and two more vehicles coming from Tripura were seized with 251 kg of marijuana worth over Rs.10 lakh.