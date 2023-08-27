Drugs Worth Rs 1.40 Cr Seized in Assam’s Kakopathar, 3 Smugglers Apprehended

Continuing their drive against illegal drug smuggling, the Assam Police seized a huge consignment of drugs worth Rs 1.40 crores at Kakopathar in Tinsukia district on Sunday.
Acting on specific inputs, the police intercepted a vehicle that was on its way from Dimapur towards Kakopathar this evening, sources said.
According to information received, a total of 57 soap boxes filled with the illegal consignment were recovered from the vehicle.
Three smugglers have been apprehended by the police in connection to the case. They have been identified as Abdul Haque, Maruf Ahmed and Sitolu Ahmed. The three smugglers hail from Karimganj district, reports added.